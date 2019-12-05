Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Photojournalist Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV Manage Others:

No Details:

First Coast News in Jacksonville, FL is looking for highly skilled artistic photographers and editors who can create shareable and exciting content for television, social media and mobile. We want journalists who can tell great stories on their own or with a team. Our ideal candidates are familiar with the latest photography, editing tools and techniques. They create unique and exciting content on all platforms. They are proficient with live news gathering tools and are able to participate in live performance on air and on live streaming when necessary. In this role, you will: Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories.

Produce original content on-air and on all digital platforms that evoke emotion and tell compelling stories.

Contribute video content on all digital platforms

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.

Contact sources and develop news stories. Cover breaking, general, sports, feature, investigative, and political news stories.

Produce news stories that are unique and captivating.

Attend editorial meetings, participate in discussions, and suggest story ideas.

Edit and post video and text content stories for website.

Develop news sources for general assignment and special areas of interest.

Operate news gathering vehicle to and from various locations.

Perform other tasks as required by supervisor or executive producer. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted: 8/14/2019

Closing Date: 12/28/2019

City: Jacksonville

State: Florida

Experience: 2 Year(s)

Here’s what you need: 2-5 years of experience preferred

Experience in photojournalism and editing, content management systems a plus

Proven ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots

Demonstrated social media proficiency, especially in the field, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook

Demonstrated news judgment, writing skills, photography experience, and non-linear editing skills.

Must be flexible with schedule, reliable and dependable

Understanding of the tenants of professional journalism

Knowledge of ENPS, Xpri, and Axis graphics

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

