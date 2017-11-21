Details: WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate and Hearst Television, Inc. station in Orlando, Florida, has an immediate opening for a talented Photographer/Editor. Solid shooting skills, editing skills that include creativity and speed are required. You will be working both with a reporter and on your own. The ability to operate microwave and satellite trucks is a big plus. Orlando is known for breaking news and we are a breaking news shop. Photographers are equal partners with reporters in the field and are expected to participate in the editorial process. This position may also require some show editing and bringing in content from the field. Job

Responsibilities: Shooting

and editing of VOs, VO-SOTs and packages for Broadcast Air and On-line postings

with the Assignment Desk and Reporters to cover daily stories.

and edits video and still pictures for digital platforms

with reporters and producers to ensure the best content and facts are gathered.

with producers to ensure their creative vision is executed with vivid video and

natural sound.

and coordinating incoming video elements from crews in the field.

work with catalog systems to record and locate necessary video.

produce and publish content to our online platforms Experience

Requirements: Must have

computer and software experience. Previous

newsroom editing experience preferred. Related

military experience will be considered. Qualifications

Requirements: Can easily carry up to 50 pounds of equipment Efficient Operation on ENG trucks Can work in all weather conditions Can operate large vehicles, must have a valid driver’s

license and a near-perfect driving record Exceptional ability to operate digital editing tools Can organize and prioritize Must be a self-starter – someone who doesn’t wait to be

told what to do Ability to work under pressure, making quick decisions Education: College degree in Broadcast

Journalism or related field

Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be

considered.