|Details:
WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate and Hearst Television, Inc. station in Orlando, Florida, has an immediate opening for a talented Photographer/Editor. Solid shooting skills, editing skills that include creativity and speed are required. You will be working both with a reporter and on your own. The ability to operate microwave and satellite trucks is a big plus.
Orlando is known for breaking news and we are a breaking news shop. Photographers are equal partners with reporters in the field and are expected to participate in the editorial process.
This position may also require some show editing and bringing in content from the field.
Job
Responsibilities:
- Shooting
and editing of VOs, VO-SOTs and packages for Broadcast Air and On-line postings
- Working
with the Assignment Desk and Reporters to cover daily stories.
- Gathers
and edits video and still pictures for digital platforms
- Working
with reporters and producers to ensure the best content and facts are gathered.
- Working
with producers to ensure their creative vision is executed with vivid video and
natural sound.
- Communicating
and coordinating incoming video elements from crews in the field.
- Can
work with catalog systems to record and locate necessary video.
- Will
produce and publish content to our online platforms
Experience
Requirements:
- Must have
computer and software experience.
- Previous
newsroom editing experience preferred.
- Related
military experience will be considered.
Qualifications
Requirements:
- Can easily carry up to 50 pounds of equipment
- Efficient Operation on ENG trucks
- Can work in all weather conditions
- Can operate large vehicles, must have a valid driver’s
license and a near-perfect driving record
- Exceptional ability to operate digital editing tools
- Can organize and prioritize
- Must be a self-starter – someone who doesn’t wait to be
told what to do
- Ability to work under pressure, making quick decisions
Education:
- College degree in Broadcast
Journalism or related field
- Equivalent military training from
Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be
considered.