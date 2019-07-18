Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper

Position/Title:

Photographer

Details:

WESH-TV has an opening for a self-motivated individual who wants to win each day. We are seeking a photographer with the ability to capture the essence of what’s happening in the field, and then bring it vividly into the homes of our viewers. This member of our team will spend several hours each day editing for newscasts and several hours each day out in the field shooting, editing, and executing live shots for stories. The winning candidate is also tech savvy and up-to-date on the most modern aspects of our medium. You must be able to shoot on Sony XD Cam, GoPro, on laptop computer and iPhone, and edit in Adobe Premiere and utilize the ENG, SNG, and wireless data to feed completed work to the station. Excellent editing skills, exceptional time-management abilities, effective communication style, organization, and knowledge of Adobe Premiere, Precis, ABC and CNN platforms are critical. An excellent eye for video and the highest journalistic standards are a must. If you are quick acting, quicker thinking, and technically savvy, we want you working in our newsroom.

Job Responsibilities:

Shooting and editing of VOs, VO-SOTs and packages for Broadcast Air and On-line postings

Working with the Assignment Desk and Reporters to cover daily stories.

Gathers video and still pictures for digital platforms

Working with reporters and producers to ensure the best content and facts are gathered.

Working with producers to ensure their creative vision is executed with vivid video and natural sound.

Communicating and coordinating incoming video elements from crews in the field.

Can work with catalog systems to record and locate necessary video.

Will produce and publish content to our online platforms

Experience Requirements:

Must have computer and software experience.

Previous newsroom experience preferred.

Related military experience will be considered.

Qualifications Requirements:

Can easily carry up to 50 pounds of equipment

Efficient Operation on ENG trucks

Can work in all weather conditions

Can operate large vehicles, must have a valid driver’s license and a near-perfect driving record

Exceptional ability to operate digital editing tools

Can organize and prioritize

Must be a self-starter – someone who doesn’t wait to be told what to do

Ability to work under pressure, making quick decisions

Education:

College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field preferred

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

7/15/2019

Closing Date:

8/14/2019

City:

Winter Park – 32789

State:

Florida

URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/photographer-6441

Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE

Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/photographer-6441