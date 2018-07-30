WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville /

www.fox35orlando.com

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

July 26, 2018

NEWS

PHOTOGRAPHER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Shoots and edits video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes. Operate ENG vehicles and equipment. Use good editorial and visual judgment. Create and add special effects to recorded pieces. Meet broadcast deadlines. Self-motivated, creative storyteller with strong photography and editing skills and a full understanding of live truck operations. Working knowledge of: P-2 camera systems and AVID/Adobe Premier edit systems, Dejero/LiveU backpacks, lighting and sound equipment, and newsroom computer systems considered a plus. BA in communications/journalism, or equivalent experience and at least 2 years’ experience as a photographer/editor in a television news department is preferred. Willingness and ability to travel for story assignments. Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Jean Fromm | HR Director

O 407.741.5169 | jean.fromm@foxtv.com