Shoots and edits video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes. Operates ENG vehicles and equipment. Self-motivated, creative storyteller with strong photography and editing skills and a full understanding of live truck operations. Working knowledge of: P-2 camera systems and AVID/Adobe Premier edit systems, Dejero/LiveU backpacks, lighting and sound equipment, and newsroom computer systems considered a plus. At least 2 years’ experience as a photographer/editor in a television news department is preferred. Willingness and ability to travel for story assignments. Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record.

