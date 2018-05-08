PART TIME TRAFFIC REPORTER

Entercom Miami is building an in-house traffic content team and seeks candidates for it’s part-time traffic reporter position. Duties include:

Voicing Traffic reports on Entercom Miami stations to air on broadcast and digital platforms.

Gathering, writing, recording, editing and delivering traffic reports as outlined by Entercom.

Providing live reads of traffic sponsors within designated reports by the company including logging commercials and discrepancies

Making station appearances as required.

Other duties as required by management.

Qualifications:

Minimum 2 year traffic or news reporting for broadcast media. Must be computer literate, have excellent writing and presentation skills. Must be helpful in traffic gathering operation. Knowledge of the broadcast area geography and transportation systems is essential; 4 year degree preferred.