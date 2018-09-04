WQMP-FM has an immediate opening for a FM 101.9 Part-time Street Team (WQMP).

Req ID#: 30730

Job Title: FM 101.9 Part-time Street Team (WQMP)

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Orlando’s New Alternative music station, FM 101.9 (WQMP-FM) is searching for individuals to join it’s street team. Our team is ready to change the radio landscape in Central Florida! With a passion for the format, our ideal candidate is outgoing, energetic, and possesses an incredible knowledge of the Alternative music scene. If you enjoy talking about the music, have a social media presence, and easily engage the public, we want to hear from you.

Duties include all marketing and promotional aspects of on-site events, prizes, contests, winners, and artists. Various office duties using Microsoft Office programs, industry software, and social media posting, as assigned.

Qualifications:

This position requires a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, organizational skills, and strong customer service. Must be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Some heavy lifting (25+ lbs) is required. Valid driver’s license. Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus but not required.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13421 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.