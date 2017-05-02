Part-time Promotions Assistant

About Us:

CBS RADIO is one of the largest major-market broadcast media operators in the United States and the undisputed leader in news and sports radio. Producing original audio and video content, live events and exclusive programming broadcast via on-air, online and mobile platforms, CBS RADIO reaches more than 72 million consumers nationwide each week. As a part of CBS Corporation, the division owns and operates 117 radio stations in 26 markets – including the top 10 as ranked by Nielsen Audio – as well as an extensive array of digital assets. CBS RADIO distributes its programming via AM, FM and HD Radio stations, Radio.com and CBS Local Digital Media apps, making engaging with audiences easier than ever before. For more information, please visit www.cbsradio.com.

Description:

CBS Radio is seeking individuals to represent the radio stations at various marketing and promotional events. If you have a passion for everything entertainment, are a social media enthusiast, and enjoy working with the public, this job is for you!

Duties include all marketing and promotional aspects of on-site events, prizes, contests, winners, and artists. Various office duties using Microsoft Office programs, industry software, and social media posting, as assigned.