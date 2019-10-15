Part time Promotions Assistant

Details:

Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: We are searching for self motivated, full of initiative individuals to make our brands stand out among the rest! You will assist the promotions or marketing departments with daily activities that promote the station(s), clients or events. Assist with digital contesting & content elements as needed and be an overall titan of out front line, the face of our brands. (Street Team) Responsibilities • Execute promotions such as remotes, concerts, sales events, van hits and other street team activities from start to finish. • Drives promotional vehicles. • Performs basic office administrative functions such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and an array of proprietary software. • Conducts interactive on-site promotions, and handles the needs of clients and listeners. • Sets up and runs audio and other types of equipment; hangs banners and other staging elements including promotional tents, Step and repeats and many other branded collateral . • Document events (i.e. photos, videos, audio and social media measures for station promotions). • Sets up, breaks down and transports promotional event equipment as required. • Assist in preparing waivers, release forms for on air, digital, social media and other contests. • Supervise prize sheets as well as awarding of prizes at events. • May coordinate and oversee on-site appearances, remotes and events. • May be responsible for all winner prize fulfillment and release forms. Qualifications • Advanced skills in both Mac and Windows platforms, such as Microsoft Office, Photoshop, Premier Pro, Adobe and social media platforms. • Excellent organizational skills; ability to prioritize and effectively manage time. • High work standards and degree of attention to detail. • Problem solving and decision making in high stress situations. • Project management from start to finish; assumes responsibility & accountability for assignments and tasks. • Actively listens; clearly and effectively conveys information; demonstrates effective business writing skills; shows excellent grasp of grammar and an over pleasant demeanor. • Exhibits good interpersonal skills; collaborates with others; maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities • Excellent driving record • Physical ability to stand for multiple hours and lift or move 40-50 pound objects with out injury Work Experience • 1-3 years’ experience in outdoor promotions and/or marketing and/or customer service Education • High school diploma Certifications • Valid driver’s license • Proof of insurability Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.