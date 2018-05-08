PART-TIME PROMOTIONS ASSISTANT (MIAMI)
Ref#: 28865
Job Type: Temporary / Per Diem / Freelance
Job Schedule: Part-Time
Job Location: Miami, FL, US
Entercom Miami is seeking individuals to represent the radio stations at various marketing and promotional events. If you have a passion for everything entertainment, are a social media enthusiast, and enjoy working with the public, this job is for you!
Duties include all marketing and promotional aspects of on-site events, prizes, contests, winners, and artists. Various office duties using Microsoft Office programs, industry software, and social media posting, as assigned.
This position requires a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, organizational skills, and strong customer service. Must be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Some heavy lifting (25+ lbs) is required. Valid driver’s license. Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus but not required.
Qualifications:
Must possess a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. An outgoing personality is a key to success in this role.
We are looking for individuals who can be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, and holidays. Some heavy lifting (25+ lbs). Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus.
