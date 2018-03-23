Entercom Radio, WOCL-FM, WOMX-FM, WQMP-FM has an immediate opening for a Part-time Promotions Assistant (WOMX/WOCL).

Req ID#: 30049

Job Title: Part-time Promotions Assistant (WOMX/WOCL)

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Orlando is seeking individuals to represent the radio stations at various marketing and promotional events. If you have a passion for everything entertainment, are a social media enthusiast, and enjoy working with the public, this job is for you!

Duties include all marketing and promotional aspects of on-site events, prizes, contests, winners, and artists. Various office duties using Microsoft Office programs, industry software, and social media posting, as assigned.

This position requires a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, organizational skills, and strong customer service. Must be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Some heavy lifting (25+ lbs) is required. Valid driver’s license. Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus but not required.

Qualifications:

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=12739 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.