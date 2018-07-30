WQAM-AM has an immediate opening for a PART-TIME PRODUCER/BOARD OPERATOR (MIAMI HEAT BROADCASTS).

Req ID#: 30536

Job Title: PART-TIME PRODUCER/BOARD OPERATOR (MIAMI HEAT BROADCASTS)

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Miami is looking for a Board Operator/Producer whose main focus will be working on Miami Heat basketball game broadcasts during Heat season, and will also serve as Board Operator/Producer for regular programming during off season. Board Operators are responsible for running the control board, following station format, arranging and playing commercials and IDs according to the program and commercial logs, following applicable laws and FCC regulations. In addition, you may help administer contests, answer listener phone calls, screen listener calls for live shows, operate satellite receivers, take transmitter readings, conduct EAS tests, etc. This is a critical role in the on-air execution of the station.

Qualifications:

Previous game production experience and skills are required. Must have the ability to work smoothly with broadcasts coming from multiple locations. Must be extremely knowledgeable about the Miami Heat and NBA. Familiarity with SkyView satellite and knowledge of connecting broadcasts from remote locations are also required. Previous experience running a studio board, editing play-by-play highlights and interviews using a digital editing program such as Adobe Audition or Pro Tools is required.

Previous experience as a radio board operator, running sound board, booking guests, writing and editing audio; preferably at a sports talk radio station/network. Must have experience with digital operating system NexGen (Media Touch, Audio Vault, Enco or Profit helpful). Must be a team player, detail-oriented, computer savvy and have the flexibility to work different shifts, including evenings, weekends, overnights and holidays.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13227 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Entercom Miami is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.