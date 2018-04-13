PART-TIME PRODUCER/BOARD OPERATOR (SPORTS)

Ref#: 28876

Job Type: Part-Time (without benefits)

Job Location: Miami, FL, US

Entercom Miami is looking for talented individuals to join our staff as Board Operator/Producer. Previous experience running a studio board, editing play-by-play highlights and interviews using a digital editing program such as Adobe Audition or Pro Tools is required. Board Operators are responsible for running the control board, following station format, arranging and playing commercials and IDs according to the program and commercial logs, following applicable laws and FCC regulations. In addition, you may help administer contests, answer listener phone calls, screen listener calls for live shows, operate satellite receivers, take transmitter readings, conduct EAS tests, etc. This is a critical role in the on-air execution of the station. Must be detail-orientated person available to work evenings, overnights, weekends, vacation fill-in and holidays.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will have previous radio experience running a sound board, booking guests, write and editing audio.

Previous experience as a radio board operator, preferably at a sports talk radio station/network. Must have experience with digital operating system (Media Touch, Audio Vault, Enco or Profit). Must be a team player, computer savvy and have the flexibility to work different shifts, including weekends, overnights and holidays.

Minimum Education Level: HS diploma or equivalent.

