Part-time On-Air Talent (WQMP/WOMX)

Job Description/Requisition Details: Orlando’s new 101.9 AMP Radio (WQMP) and heritage Hot Adult Contemporary MIX 105.1 (WOMX) are searching for the next part-time on-air stars! We’re looking for a personality that can connect with today’s 18-34 year old female on-air, on-line, and on-site! Our ideal candidate wants to be the center of attention, check’s their social media profiles constantly, has incredible creative writing skills, and loves today’s top-40 music and pop lifestyle. Some broadcasting and on-air experience is preferred! We’re looking for the BEST new talent for the BEST Orlando radio stations. Impress us by including an .mp3 audio demo or links to video demos.

Qualifications: Required Qualifications

– Excellent creative writing skills.

– Able to work nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.

Preferred Qualifications

– 1+ prior on-air experience.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://cbs.avature.net/cbscorpcareers/JobDetail?id=8714 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

CBS Radio, WOMX-FM, WQMP-FM is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Related posts