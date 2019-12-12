WOMX-FM has an immediate opening for a Part-time On-Air Producer. Req ID#: 32233

Job Title: Part-time On-Air Producer

Job Description/Requisition Details: Entercom Orlando’s MIX 105.1 (WOMX-FM) is currently seeking a part-time morning show producer to join our team. Essential Duties & Responsibilities: • Exceptional organization and prioritizing skills while working under constant time sensitive deadlines

• Responsible for prepping and assisting in the execution of a compelling and engaging morning show

• Constant brain storming and generating new, innovative, creative content for the morning show

• Develop content through social listening, producer networking, and other morning show interaction

• Updating daily promos, editing of breaks and spots for quick turnaround

• Preparing a daily Show prep sheet FINAL to be followed by Morning Show Host

• Make on-air personality and lifestyle contributions to the show in a supporting role

• Answer phones and screen callers for both live and recorded segments

• Book live and pre-recorded guests for interviews on the morning show

• Keep all elements of content, features, traffic, etc. running on time

• Archiving and organizing show material and topics so they can be easily referenced at a later date for re-broadcast and best of shows

• Collaborate with Program Director and Promotions Director to identify events and opportunities in the market that will create buzz and excitement around the morning show and our brand

• Collaborate with Digital Content Leads to ensure that the morning show’s digital presence on station website and social media platforms is in line with our web and social goals / strategies Qualifications: Required: Preferred: The ideal candidate will have 1+ years radio experience running a sound board, booking guests, writing and editing audio. Must be computer literate; requires creative approach and ability to prioritize. Strong communication and organizational skills, passion for the radio format, and the ability to work with high-profile talent. 4 year degree preferred. Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14928 to apply. Consistent with our Equal Opportunity Program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated. Privacy Notice: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all stations to report the names of community organizations receiving job vacancy information plus the contact person, address and telephone number of each organization in an annual EEO Public File Report that will be made available to the general public in the station’s public inspection file and on our website. IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THIS INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE FCC, OR YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE REMOVED FROM OUR DISTRIBUTION LIST, PLEASE NOTIFY ME IMMEDIATELY. Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.