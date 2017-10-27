Newscast Producer
Date: October 26, 2017
Position: PART-TIME On Air Personality WQYK-FM
Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, and entertaining On Air Personality for Tampa Bay’s Country Station.
Applicants must:
- Have at least 3 years’ experience as an on air talent
- Understand the mechanics of social media and Web posting on blogging style sites
- Engage listeners through text messaging platforms
- Be reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts and day parts (weekends and holidays)
- Be available for events and station/client/fan engagements
- Knowledge in production software is a plus
Interested applicants should submit demo and resume to:
Tee Gentry, Operations Manager at tee.gentry@bbgi.com
Last Date for consideration: Open until position filled