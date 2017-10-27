loading...

Date: October 26, 2017

Position: PART-TIME On Air Personality WQYK-FM

Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, and entertaining On Air Personality for Tampa Bay’s Country Station.

Applicants must:

Have at least 3 years’ experience as an on air talent

Understand the mechanics of social media and Web posting on blogging style sites

Engage listeners through text messaging platforms

Be reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts and day parts ( weekends and holidays )

) Be available for events and station/client/fan engagements

Knowledge in production software is a plus

Interested applicants should submit demo and resume to:

Tee Gentry, Operations Manager at tee.gentry@bbgi.com

Last Date for consideration: Open until position filled

