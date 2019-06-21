Position: PART-TIME On Air Personality WQYK-FM

Date: June 14, 2019

Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, and entertaining On Air Personality for Tampa Bay’s Country Station.

Applicants must:

Have at least 3 years’ experience as an on air talent

Basic understanding of Social Media Posting

Must have Knowledge of the Country Music format

Engage listeners through text messaging platforms

Be reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts and day parts ( weekends and holidays )

) Be available for events and station/client/fan engagements

Knowledge of Wide Orbit and production software is a plus

This is a part-time position

Interested applicants should submit demo and resume to:

Travis Daily, Operations Manager at: travis.daily@bbgi.com

Last Date for consideration: Open until position filled

Beasley Media Group LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer