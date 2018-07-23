Position: PART-TIME On Air Personality WQYK-FM
Date: July 23, 2018
Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, and entertaining On Air Personality for Tampa Bay’s Country Station.
Applicants must:
– Have at least 3 years’ experience as an on air talent
– Basic understanding of Social Media Posting
– Must have Knowledge of the Country Music format
– Engage listeners through text messaging platforms
– Be reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts and day parts (weekends and holidays)
– Be available for events and station/client/fan engagements
– Knowledge of Wide Orbit and production software is a plus
– This is a part-time position
Interested applicants should submit demo and resume to:
Travis Daily, Operations Manager at: travis.daily@bbgi.com
Last Date for consideration: Open until position filled
Beasley Media Group LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer