Position: PART-TIME On Air Personality WQYK-FM

Date: July 23, 2018

Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, and entertaining On Air Personality for Tampa Bay’s Country Station.

Applicants must:

– Have at least 3 years’ experience as an on air talent

– Basic understanding of Social Media Posting

– Must have Knowledge of the Country Music format

– Engage listeners through text messaging platforms

– Be reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts and day parts (weekends and holidays)

– Be available for events and station/client/fan engagements

– Knowledge of Wide Orbit and production software is a plus

– This is a part-time position

Interested applicants should submit demo and resume to:

Travis Daily, Operations Manager at: travis.daily@bbgi.com

Last Date for consideration: Open until position filled

Beasley Media Group LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer