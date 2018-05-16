Part-Time News Anchor/Reporter

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Prepares and broadcasts news coverage. Responsibilities • Gathers and verifies factual information through interviews, observation and research. • Monitors sources for breaking news, e.g., wires and social media. • Plans, writes, edits, and voices news broadcasts. • Finalizes content using digital audio editing software. • Maintains crucial deadlines in order to provide news stories in a timely fashion. • Repackages content from producers and field reporters for newscasts. • Identifies technical equipment and resource requirements for recording interviews and other audio material. • May produce features and interviews as assigned. • May specialize in a particular field of news broadcasting (e.g. political, traffic, finance or military). • May prepare written content, visual images, audio material and video footage for websites, blogs or other social-media platforms. Qualifications • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms • Knowledgeable and up-to-date with local and national trends and/or specialized knowledge of subjects/events related to on-air topics • Pleasant, charismatic and well-controlled voice; excellent pronunciation • Well-rounded communication skills for conducting interviews • Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment • Excellent writing and editing skills; proficient in grammar • Strong attention to detail • Proficient in media production and broadcast systems • Ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment • May require other language proficiency, e.g., Spanish Work Experience • 3+ years’ experience in on-air journalism in smaller market or college station Education • 4-year college degree, preferably in Broadcast Journalism or Communications Certifications • None required Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.