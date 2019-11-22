|Details:
WPBF-TV 25 News is looking for a well-rounded Part-Time Digital Editor who will be creating content for its website, mobile products and social media platforms. The successful candidate will be an excellent storyteller and multi-tasker who can edit and create content facing intense competition under constant deadline pressure.
Job Responsibilities:
- Write/edit and publish breaking news, daily news, sports, weather, and feature stories for the stations website, mobile and social media pages.
- Write compelling headlines
- Produce videos and graphics for social media
- Work with Reporters and Assignment Editors to ensure content is posted quickly and accurately
- Work with Producers, Assignment Editors and Managers to ensure cross promotion of content across all platforms
- Managing livestreams of newscasts and breaking news
- Consistently contribute ideas to help grow the stations digital platforms
- Monitoring digital and social analytics
- Other duties as required
Experience Requirements:
- Previous digital editing experience required
- Previous experience with video and photo editing (Adobe Creative Suite preferred)
- Previous experience working on an Assignment Desk preferred.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Strong news and editorial judgment
- Excellent AP writing skills
- Strong understanding of social media best practices
- Flexibility to work breaking news, different shifts, holidays, etc. on short notice to cover a 24 hour news cycle
- Ability to work well in a multi-tasking environment with frequent interruptions, while paying close attention to details
- Proficiency in Photoshop, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and other programming languages are a plus
Education:
- College Degree in Journalism or related field
- Military training from Defense Information School with experience will be considered