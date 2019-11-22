Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Part-Time Digital Editor Details:

WPBF-TV 25 News is looking for a well-rounded Part-Time Digital Editor who will be creating content for its website, mobile products and social media platforms. The successful candidate will be an excellent storyteller and multi-tasker who can edit and create content facing intense competition under constant deadline pressure. Job Responsibilities: Write/edit and publish breaking news, daily news, sports, weather, and feature stories for the stations website, mobile and social media pages.

Write compelling headlines

Produce videos and graphics for social media

Work with Reporters and Assignment Editors to ensure content is posted quickly and accurately

Work with Producers, Assignment Editors and Managers to ensure cross promotion of content across all platforms

Managing livestreams of newscasts and breaking news

Consistently contribute ideas to help grow the stations digital platforms

Monitoring digital and social analytics

Other duties as required Experience Requirements: Previous digital editing experience required

Previous experience with video and photo editing (Adobe Creative Suite preferred)

Previous experience working on an Assignment Desk preferred. Qualifications Requirements: Strong news and editorial judgment

Excellent AP writing skills

Strong understanding of social media best practices

Flexibility to work breaking news, different shifts, holidays, etc. on short notice to cover a 24 hour news cycle

Ability to work well in a multi-tasking environment with frequent interruptions, while paying close attention to details

Proficiency in Photoshop, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and other programming languages are a plus Education: College Degree in Journalism or related field

Military training from Defense Information School with experience will be considered Vacancy Type:

Part Time Date Posted:

11/9/2019 Closing Date:

12/9/2019 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/part-time-digital-editor-7466 Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE

