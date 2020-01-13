WOCL has an immediate opening for a Part-time Brand Ambassador. Req ID#: 32349

Job Title: Part-time Brand Ambassador

Job Description/Requisition Details: Entercom Orlando’s 80s music station, 1059 SUNNY FM (WOCL), Hot Adult Contemporary, MIX 105.1 (WOMX), and Orlando’s New Alternative, FM 1019 (WQMP) are seeking energetic, outgoing, and self-motivated individuals to represent the radio station at various marketing, promotional and community events. If you have a passion for everything entertainment, are a social media enthusiast, and enjoy working with the public, this job is for you! Duties involve all marketing and promotional aspects of on-site events including, engaging and interacting with listeners and the public at large, distributing prizes, conducting on-site contesting, as well as miscellaneous office duties using Microsoft Office programs, industry software, and social media posting, as assigned. This is an excellent opportunity to start in a career in marketing, promotions, or public relations. It’s also a great bridge to network with clients for future job opportunities. Qualifications: Required: – Entercom requires employees to be at least 21 years of age with a valid driver’s license to operate company or leased vehicles. – Must possess an outgoing and positive attitude – Must be reliable – Must have a flexible schedule (able to work with school schedule based on needs of dept) – Must be comfortable in crowds and public speaking – Must be personable and willing to engage with listeners at promotions – Must be a great team player and have solid problem-solving abilities – Must have the ability to lift 25 lbs Preferred Skills: – Good conversation skills – Willing to work with late notice – Customer Service experience – Knowledge of Microsoft Office Programs – Videography background – Social Media experience – Creative Thinker Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=15044 to apply. Consistent with our Equal Opportunity Program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated. Privacy Notice: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all stations to report the names of community organizations receiving job vacancy information plus the contact person, address and telephone number of each organization in an annual EEO Public File Report that will be made available to the general public in the station’s public inspection file and on our website. IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THIS INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE FCC, OR YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE REMOVED FROM OUR DISTRIBUTION LIST, PLEASE NOTIFY ME IMMEDIATELY. Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.