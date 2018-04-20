WOCL-FM has an immediate opening for a 1059 SUNNY FM Part-time Board Operator (WOCL).

Req ID#: 30016

Job Title: 1059 SUNNY FM Part-time Board Operator (WOCL)

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Board Operators are responsible for running the control board, following station format, arranging and playing commercials and IDs according to program and commercial logs, following all applicable laws and FCC regulations. In addition, you may help administer contests, answer listener calls for live shows, operate satellite receivers, take transmitter meter readings, conduct EAS tests, etc. This is a critical role in the on-air execution of the station. Board Operators may also be responsible for monitoring and log keeping for an additional radio station.

Qualifications:

Must have 1+ years experience, adept at digital editing, board operating, recording, network and HTML/Digital web experience.

Interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=12706 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.