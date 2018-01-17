Outside Account Exec

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Generate advertising revenue and meeting sales targets through the creation and renewal of sales contracts working alongside the Account Specialist. Job Responsibilities: Identifies and solicits new business through prospecting and cold calling; builds and maintains a full pipeline of sales prospects.

Services and grows relationships in existing client base.

Identifies client/agency needs and develops persuasive proposals to meet needs and opportunities.

Delivers creative and effective sales presentations.

Steers clients based on market, platform and station information.

Maintains client communication and ensures client satisfaction.

Monitors competition to continually find new account leads.

Negotiates rates based on iHeartMedia’s budgets.

Works collaboratively with internal partners to drive revenue.

Ensures prompt payments.

Follows all station procedures for preparing orders, resolving billing issues, submitting regular reports regarding sales, pipeline lists, forecasts and competitive analysis.

Creates effective marketing campaigns in cooperation with iHeartMedia resources.

Generates revenue and meets/exceeds established sales targets Job Qualifications: ? Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms Adept at prospecting and using effective consultative selling principles and practices

Strong client service relationship-building skills

Ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment

Negotiation and closing proficiency

Persuasive communication skills: verbal, written and presentation

Independent; self-motivated; competitive; assertive

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Understanding of market dynamics including demographics

Stress tolerance especially with tight deadlines and financial pressures

Flexibility and creativity

Professional appearance

Strong interpersonal skills ? Work Experience 1-2 years’ sales experience

Experience in Media/Advertising Sales with proven success is preferable

SalesForce experience is a plus

Education 4-year college degree, preferably in a related field

Certifications None required Location Fort Myers, FL: 13320 Metro Parkway, Suite 1, 33912 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.