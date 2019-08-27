|Position/Title:
Operations Technician
Details:
WKCF has an opening for an experienced part-time broadcast Operations Technician. The Operations Technician maintains the technical integrity of the station’s on-air signals and its equipment from acquisition to distribution. The Operations Technician will be responsible to communicate effectively with the production department, as this is integral for a smooth outcome of newscasts. This position supports all station efforts in-house and on remote location.
Job Responsibilities:
- Operate robotic cameras and studio floor directing
- Moving and handling of props and sets during in-house and on-location productions (this could mean assisting in moving heavy equipment)
- Maintain appearance of studios including cleaning of set and floors
- Maintain and understand lighting grid and control board with knowledge to maintain proper programming. Ability to climb ladders to change light bulbs and adjust fixtures as needed.
- Dress microphone’s and IFB’s for all on camera appearances
- Basic multi-media computer skill and familiarity with current Internet technology including downloading of materials for promos and commercial client spots
- Assist with promotional effort at station-sponsored community events as assigned.
- Work as needed in control room in technical positions (including camera control, audio and TD)
- Non-linear editing as needed for TV News-Creative Services Productions
- Other duties as assigned by the TV Operations Manager
Experience Requirements:
- Should have 2+ years of experience working as an operations technician at a commercial television station with extensive experience in operating a wide variety of broadcast equipment
- Related military experience will be considered
Qualification Requirements:
- Must have a solid background in operation of broadcast television systems and equipment
Education:
- College Degree preferred but not required
- Military training and experience will be considered
City:
Winter Park – 32789
Contact:
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE