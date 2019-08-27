Category:

WKCF has an opening for an experienced part-time broadcast Operations Technician. The Operations Technician maintains the technical integrity of the station’s on-air signals and its equipment from acquisition to distribution. The Operations Technician will be responsible to communicate effectively with the production department, as this is integral for a smooth outcome of newscasts. This position supports all station efforts in-house and on remote location. Job Responsibilities: Operate robotic cameras and studio floor directing

Moving and handling of props and sets during in-house and on-location productions (this could mean assisting in moving heavy equipment)

Maintain appearance of studios including cleaning of set and floors

Maintain and understand lighting grid and control board with knowledge to maintain proper programming. Ability to climb ladders to change light bulbs and adjust fixtures as needed.

Dress microphone’s and IFB’s for all on camera appearances

Basic multi-media computer skill and familiarity with current Internet technology including downloading of materials for promos and commercial client spots

Assist with promotional effort at station-sponsored community events as assigned.

Work as needed in control room in technical positions (including camera control, audio and TD)

Non-linear editing as needed for TV News-Creative Services Productions

Other duties as assigned by the TV Operations Manager Experience Requirements: Should have 2+ years of experience working as an operations technician at a commercial television station with extensive experience in operating a wide variety of broadcast equipment

Related military experience will be considered Qualification Requirements: Must have a solid background in operation of broadcast television systems and equipment Education: College Degree preferred but not required

