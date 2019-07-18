Category:

Operations

Position/Title:

Operations Technician

Details:

WESH-TV has an opening for a Part Time Operations Technician. The PT Operations Technician needs to be capable of communicating effectively, both with other Operations, News, and Engineering personnel, as this is integral for a smooth outcome of live newscasts. This position supports all station efforts in-house and on location.

Job Responsibilities:

• Operate robotic cameras and handle studio floor directing for live newscasts and special program events, in studio and on location

• Moving and handling of props and sets during in-house and on-location productions (this could mean assisting in moving heavy equipment)

• Maintain appearance of studios including cleaning of studio sets and floors

• Maintain and understand lighting instruments, the lighting grid, and operation of the lighting control board is essential. Ability to climb ladders to change lamps and adjust fixtures as needed.

• Dress microphone’s and IFB’s for all on camera appearances

• Basic multi-media computer skill and familiarity with current Internet technology

• Assist with promotional effort at station-sponsored community events as assigned

• Work as needed in control room in technical positions (including camera control and audio)

• knowledge of Non-linear editing a plus

• Other duties as assigned by the TV Operations Director

• Availability to work weekends and early morning hours if scheduled, is essential

Experience Requirements:

• Experience in broadcast television systems associated with live newscast production preferred, or equivalent college training in studio production.

• Related military experience will be considered

Qualification Requirements:

• Must have an understanding of live studio operations and related equipment

Education:

• College Degree preferred but not required

• Military training and experience will be considered

Vacancy Type:

Part Time

Date Posted:

7/16/2019

Closing Date:

8/15/2019

City:

Winter Park – 32789

State:

Florida

URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/operations-technician-6460

Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE

Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/operations-technician-6460