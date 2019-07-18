Category:
Operations
Position/Title:
Operations Technician
Details:
WESH-TV has an opening for a Part Time Operations Technician. The PT Operations Technician needs to be capable of communicating effectively, both with other Operations, News, and Engineering personnel, as this is integral for a smooth outcome of live newscasts. This position supports all station efforts in-house and on location.
Job Responsibilities:
• Operate robotic cameras and handle studio floor directing for live newscasts and special program events, in studio and on location
• Moving and handling of props and sets during in-house and on-location productions (this could mean assisting in moving heavy equipment)
• Maintain appearance of studios including cleaning of studio sets and floors
• Maintain and understand lighting instruments, the lighting grid, and operation of the lighting control board is essential. Ability to climb ladders to change lamps and adjust fixtures as needed.
• Dress microphone’s and IFB’s for all on camera appearances
• Basic multi-media computer skill and familiarity with current Internet technology
• Assist with promotional effort at station-sponsored community events as assigned
• Work as needed in control room in technical positions (including camera control and audio)
• knowledge of Non-linear editing a plus
• Other duties as assigned by the TV Operations Director
• Availability to work weekends and early morning hours if scheduled, is essential
Experience Requirements:
• Experience in broadcast television systems associated with live newscast production preferred, or equivalent college training in studio production.
• Related military experience will be considered
Qualification Requirements:
• Must have an understanding of live studio operations and related equipment
Education:
• College Degree preferred but not required
• Military training and experience will be considered
Vacancy Type:
Part Time
Date Posted:
7/16/2019
Closing Date:
8/15/2019
City:
Winter Park – 32789
State:
Florida
URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/operations-technician-6460
Contact:
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE
Apply Online URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/operations-technician-6460