WWSB in Sarasota, Florida is looking for a full-time Operations Technician to manage the process of ingest, QC, transfer and playout of video/on-air content. Candidates must have a strong eye for detail, quick reflexes, excellent problem solving ability and technical aptitude. The ability to work with people in a fast-paced multi-tasking environment is a necessity.

Responsibilities include:

Switch station breaks and programming analog and digital channels, record satellite program feeds, segment syndicated programming, record newscast for playback, and check quality of program feeds prior to air time.

Operate Sundance tapeless airplay system: Beta SP, DVC Pro tape machines. Dub commercials, promos and PSA’s for air.

Check next day’s logs for missing material.

Keep accurate transmitter and program logs. Good mathematical, computer and internet skills are necessary.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Commercial ingest, transcoding and segmenting of shows for air, checking video and audio quality and aspect ratio of ingested content.

The candidate will also pan in live shots, verify closed captioning, dub content, shade cameras for newscasts and various other duties. General computer skills are an absolute must. This is an exciting opportunity for a person passionate about television to work with state of the art equipment and systems in an evolving environment.

We are looking for an excellent team player who has a solutions-oriented approach, a “can do” attitude and the ability to multi-task without compromising quality. Must be willing to work occasional nights and weekends with the possibility of overtime.

High School diploma, 20/20 vision (or correctable equivalent). Must be able to work over nights and weekends and to successfully complete a pre-employment drug screening.

Qualified applicants, apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6829/operations-technician/job and attach resume with cover letter. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

