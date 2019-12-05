Operations Coordinator WRUF

The University of Florida is seeking applications for the position of Operations Coordinator WRUF.

Job Description

If you love sports radio and are enthusiastic about taking your station programming and operational skills in building America’s best local sports station brand come join our team! You will join one of America’s leading research institutions and home to the national brand – The University of Florida Gators, which operates a number of commercial and public radio and television stations, including WRUF, a commercial radio brand that’s been on the air since 1928 as the flagship for the Florida Gators.

This is a rare, but great opportunity for an enthusiastic Operations Coordinator who will be provided the resources to build an absolutely imaginative sports brand on radio, online, mobile, etc. And, as the flagship for the Florida Gators you will be working with one of the strongest college sports brands in America. You’ll work in collaboration with a group of staff who love doing great radio while teaching the next generation of broadcasters. Additionally, as a UF team member, you’ll have one of the best benefits packages in the nation including a retirement plan, medical, dental and vision insurance and more. For more information click here: https://benefits.hr.ufl.edu/

The College of Journalism and Communicationunderstands the importance of diversity and multicultural communications as a contribution to the industries of sports radio in our increasingly multicultural nation and globalized marketplace. We are purposely conducting this search to highlight candidates who are committed to working with diverse populations.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and one year of relevant experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Preferred Qualifications:

5 years broadcast experience with knowledge of on-air operations, social media and digital platforms. Must have an operational understanding of multi-station broadcast facilities.

Direct knowledge of sports and broad network of contacts within sports broadcasting industry.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong organization skills.

Operations, broadcast, web and social media skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with faculty, staff, and students.

Work effectively with diverse communities inside and outside the College.

Ability to perform on air is preferred but not required.

Special Instructions to Applicants:

Applicants should submit a resume, a letter of interest outlining a description of his/her/their relevant work experience and examples of appropriate work. Please list email addresses and phone numbers for at least three professional references. Submit applications online.

You may contact Rob Harder at rharder@wruf.comfor more information.

Application must be submitted by 11:55 p.m. (ET) of the posting end date (Applications Close: February 13, 2020 Eastern Standard Time).

Application Process

For more details and to apply, visit https://explore.jobs.ufl.edu/cw/en-us/job/513431/operations-coordinator-wruf

About the College of Journalism and Communications

The College of Journalism and Communications is accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) and is home to four departments – Advertising, Journalism, Public Relations, and Telecommunication. The college provides hands-on learning immersion experiences through the Innovation News Center, The Agency, frank gatherings, the Division of Multimedia Properties, the Summer Media Institute, undergraduate research, various extracurricular groups and activities, etc.

About the University of Florida

The University of Florida is a member of the Association of American Universities, is categorized in the Carnegie Commission’s top tier of research universities, and is ranked #7 among public universities by U.S. News and World Report. UF has a student body of over 55,000 who come from all 50 states in the United States and more than 100 countries. The university and greater Gainesville communities enjoy a diversity of cultural events, restaurants, year-round recreational activities, and social opportunities.

The University of Florida is committed to non-discrimination with respect to race, creed, color, religion, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, marital status, national origin, political opinions or affiliations, genetic information and veteran status in all aspects of employment including recruitment, hiring, promotions, transfers, discipline, terminations, wage and salary administration, benefits, and training.