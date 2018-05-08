ON-AIR TALENT

Job Schedule: Full-Time

Job Location: Miami, FL, US

Entercom Miami is looking for exceptional on-air talent, both full-time and part-time, that is knowledgeable in digital content creation including social media and word press. If you are creative, compelling, talented, professional, energetic and understand how to deliver great radio in a PPM environment we want to hear from you.

Primary duties and responsibilities include:

– Providing creative, entertaining and engaging on-air content while executing the station format.

– Ensuring that promotions and contests are executed properly.

– Perform music and commercial log checks during shifts.

– A proven track record in being able to write, voice and do commercial production.

– Strong organizational and communication skills.

– Making personal appearances at station events and remote broadcasts.

Passion for the Brand required. Experience in one or more of the following formats preferred: Adult Contemporary, Classic Hits, Alternative, Sports, Country, and Top 40.

Qualifications:

Prior on-air broadcast experience preferred; Excellent communication and voice skills; Knowledge of all relevant Social Media platforms, PromoSuite, Audio Vault or Prophet Systems, Final Cut/iMovie preferred. Programming and imaging skills a plus, but not necessary. Spanish and “Spanglish” language a plus, but not required. Should possess strong knowledge of FCC policies. When applying, please include a link for your Demo or an audio MP3 of 3MB or less (and not one single megabyte more).

It is the continuing policy of Entercom Communications Corp. to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, or sexual orientation, national origin, age or physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status, and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. We solicit assistance on these openings and future openings. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the position.