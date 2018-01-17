WQMP-FM has an immediate opening for a On-Air Talent (WQMP). Req ID#: 29817

Job Title: On-Air Talent (WQMP)

Job Description/Requisition Details: FM 1019 is looking for exceptional on-air talent that is knowledgeable in Alternative Rock and digital content creation including social media and word press. If you are creative, compelling, talented, professional, energetic and understand how to deliver great radio in a PPM environment we want to hear from you. Primary duties and responsibilities include: · Providing creative, entertaining and engaging on-air content while executing the station format. · Ensuring that promotions and contests are executed properly. · Perform music and commercial log checks during shifts. · A proven track record in being able to write, voice and do commercial production. · Strong organizational and communication skills. · Making personal appearances at station events and remote broadcasts. Qualifications: 3+ years on-air broadcast experience preferred; Excellent communication and voice skills; Knowledge of PromoSuite, Audio Vault or Prophet Systems preferred. Programming and imaging skills a plus, but not necessary. Should possess strong knowledge of FCC policies. If considered, you will be prompted to submit your audio MP3 of 3MB or less (and not one single megabyte more). Must be available to work flexible shifts including weekends, holidays, etc. on regular basis. Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=10204 to apply. Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated. Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.