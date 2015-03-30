Hall Communications, Inc. is currently seeking an on-air talent to host a live/interactive daily show on Florida country powerhouse 97.5 WPCV in Lakeland. The candidate should have 3-5 years of on-air experience in an interactive setting with callers. The person we hire will also have a regular production shift, fill-in on the weekends when needed and work with promotions on planning/executing live events for the radio station. Experience with vCreative, Adobe Audition and Audio Vault are all a plus. E-mail a cover letter, CV with social media links and an mp3 air check of your live shift with production examples to lakelandjobs@hallradio.net

This position will be filled shortly. Therefore, any applications should be sent to us as soon as possible.

Because Hall Communications, Inc., the licensee of stations WONN/WPCV/WLKF/WWRZ is an equal opportunity employer, we encourage members of minority groups and women to apply for this position.