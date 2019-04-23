4-22-19

Title: WQYK On-Air Talent – Evenings 7p-Mid

Location: Tampa, FL

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa Bay is looking for an on-air talent that also possesses strong Digital Skills. We’re seeking a great communicator and story teller with a great sense of how to create great content that will be displayed across all of our platforms. The perfect candidate is great on the air, great digitally and understands PPM Best practices and fundamentals. This is a very active station, heavily involved in the community and requires someone who is fearless and willing to get out of the studio and meet listeners. If you are ready to work in a building full of incredible talent with a family atmosphere and a must-win attitude, we would love to hear from you. This is not a job for beginners. Only qualified applicants meeting all criteria will be considered.

Qualifications

At least THREE (3) years of proven success as an air talent in a PPM Market

Understanding and experience of PPM methodology;

Full understanding of PPM Best Practice as it applies to an on air show

Proficient with Vox-Pro, WordPress social networking platforms, interviewing, and LIVE broadcasts.

Strong Digital and Social Media Skills are a must

Strong Commercial Production skills are a requirement

Knowledge and Passion for the Country Format

Last Date for consideration: Until position filled.

Qualified candidates may send your best stuff to:

Travis Daily

Operations Manager/ Beasley Media Group, Inc. Tampa

9721 Executive Center Drive N. Suite 200

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Travis.daily@bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, LLC. Is an Equal Opportunity Employer.