On-Air Studio Engineer/Producer

Assignment Editor
Job Responsibilities:
- Researches, schedules, and books guests for programs
- Works with the host to produce daily topical promos for programs
- Maintains daily journal of guests and topics/issues addressed during the programs. the journal is to be delivered to the Operations Manager for inclusion in the stations Quarterly Issues Report
- Maintains audio archives of show
- Produces a one hour “Best Of” weekly program among others
- Will need to perform board operator duties for programs on any of the stations in a 6 station cluster unit. Must be familiar with the operations of all stations in order to keep them on the air and operating smoothly
- As a part of the daily shift, the ideal candidate will also be tasked with recording and inserting various voice tracked elements into the automation system for one or multiple of the radio stations in a 6 station cluster unit
- Downloads long-form programs from websites and FTP sites and prepares them for broadcast on any of the radio stations in a 6 station cluster unit
- Downloads and prepares show promos for broadcast on any of the radio stations in a 6 station cluster unit
Job Qualifications:
- High school diploma
- 5 years experience in the radio industry is preferred
- Ideal candidate should be a self starter who is highly motivated, dependable, energetic, and displays professionalism and enthusiasm when representing the company
- Must have Adobe Audition experience as well as familiarity with working with digital audio control boards, ISDN/other audio transmission devices, XDS/other satellite receivers. Knowledge of Salem’s Automation System is a plus.
- Must have good communication and interpersonal skills
- Must have basic communication skills; typing proficiently is highly preferred
- Must have a working knowledge of Microsoft applications
- Must be able to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment
- Must be willing to learn and take coaching/training, as the world of broadcast communications is constantly evolving
Apply online at: www.salemmedia.com/careers