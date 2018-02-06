loading...

Title: On-Air Street Correspondent (Part-Time)

Date: February 7, 2018

Beasley Media Group, LLC – Tampa is seeking a creative, fearless on-air content creator who can thrive in the fast paced world of radio and social media engagement. Are you unpredictable? Fun? Funny? Does surprising people on the streets and at high profile events sound within your comfort zone? If so, you could be that uniquely interesting person with the “oh wow” factor. This is not a position for a “jock”. Rather an authentically captivating personality. Entertainment IQ more vital than traditional radio experience. Social and Video skills are important!

LAST DATE FOR CONSIDERATION: Open until position filled

Candidates interested in this position should send cover letter and resume to: tampa.jobs@bbgi.com (Please specify job title) Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

