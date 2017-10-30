On Air Personality-PM Drive/ Music Director

loading...

Are you talented and creative, driven and focused? Can you create quick and compelling content? Do you have a positive attitude? Are you the kind of person who inspires others around you? If so, then you could be the next afternoon drive talent on WSFS-FM, South Florida’s Alternative, 104.3 The Shark in Miami. We’re looking for a passionate person who lives the lifestyle, has a deep knowledge of the format and wants to win!! The PM drive shift also comes with a Music Director position. Excellent on air skills, board work, and social network skills are a must. Music Master skills will be a major plus! Send resume, aircheck (under 3MB) to: MiamiJobs@Entercom.com

