Date: 1/22/20

Job Posting Title: On-Air Personality

Department: Programming

Reports To: Vice President, Miami Local Operations

Location: Miami, FL

Exempt: Y

Job Number: #20-03

Position Summary

Univision Radio is looking for a dynamic and experienced On-Air Personality to join our talent pool. This person must have passion for our brand, inform, entertain and engage listeners in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. Be knowledgeable about local, national and international politics and news.

Job Responsibilities

Perform live broadcast show that is entertaining and informative

Select and prepare program content: Gather new stories, audio, and write content for the show.

Contact, book and interview relevant guests.

Prepare and deliver content about current local, national and international news

Discuss various topics with listeners over the telephone

Coordinate games, contests, and on-air competitions when necessary

Announce station breaks, commercials, and public service announcements.

Acts as host and/or make promotional appearances at public or private events representing the Station.

Provide commentary and conduct interviews during “Live” transmissions, and other events.

Maintain and grow station’s ratings in assigned day part.

Establish a strong and effective relationship with the station’s Sales team and clients.

Broadcast live from remote locations.

Required Skills & Experience

High School Diploma; Bachelor’s Degree preferred.

At least 3 years of On-Air Radio experience.

Must possess impeccable diction and excellent pronunciation in the Spanish language.

Pleasant and well-controlled voice and good timing when speaking on air.

Must be creative, have a sharp wit and able to improve and think quickly while on air.

Able to read, analyze and interpret all written and oral information received.

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office

Proficiency in usage of social media platforms.

Desired Skills & Experience

Recognized personality in major market(s) a plus.

Knowledge of current events.

Ability to relate to the audience and have a strong listener interaction.

Excellent public speaking skills and ability to interact with listeners and clients in a public setting.

Excellent problem-solving and prioritizing skills.

Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.

Ability to multi-task, meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced environment.

Skilled in operation of control board, remote broadcasting, and other related production equipment.

Must be creative and innovative with a strong work ethic.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL

Employment/education will be verified

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/On-Air-Personality_R006363

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER