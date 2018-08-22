Date Posted: 08/23/18

Entravision Communications Corporation

On-Air Personality

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) one of the fastest growing Hispanic multi-media companies is seeking an On-Air Personality. Responsible for the creative and attention-grabbing topics and issues for the show while maintaining compliance for FCC policies, creative production and editing of commercials for clients, and performing high quality “Talent” interviews.

Essential Functions

Responsible for the creative and attention-grabbing topics/issues for the show, while maintaining compliance to FCC policies. Creative production and editing of commercials (voiceovers) for clients. Responsible for setting up and performing high quality ‘Talent” interviews. Operates system board efficiently- makes necessary stop breaks and announcements timely including sponsorships and name mentions, comprehension and adherence to on-air clock. Maintain studio equipment, logs, run commercials, answer hot-line and perform air checks. Monitor transmitter reading and log in accordance with FCC policies. Occasionally greet listeners and attend/assist special events, remotes, appearances, as assigned.

Competencies

Ability to Multi-task and Respond to the High Demands from our Listeners. Creative and Enthusiastic. Ability to Read and Follow Commercial and Music Logs.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Music Director

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position. Must be available to work weekend schedule, as necessary. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Required Education and Experience

High School Diploma or GED preferred. Minimum 2 years experience as On Air Personality with ratings track record.

Preferred Education and Experience

Bilingual skills (English/Spanish) a plus. Basic computer skills helpful.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice. Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.