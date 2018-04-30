JOB TITLE: On-Air Personality
Job Summary:
Univision Local Media is looking for a dynamic and experienced On-Air Personality for morning News on-air show. Responsible for developing and broadcasting on-air newscasts.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Write, produce, edit and broadcast relevant local, national and international news for morning drive newscast.
- Produce and announce weather and traffic segments.
- Record commercials and promo spots as needed.
- Incorporate and edit relevant interviews and/or audios on topics covered by daily morning newscast.
- Execute relevant on-air promotions and giveaways. Fulfill V-promotions requirements as instructed.
- Announce station breaks, commercials, and public service announcements.
- Attend promotional appearances at public or private events representing the Station.
- Attend news conferences and/or activations “Live” transmissions and other events as deemed necessary.
- Actively and regularly update station’s social media platforms.
Required Skills and Experience:
- High School Diploma; College Degree in Journalism preferred.
- At least 3 years of On-Air Radio experience.
- Experience in news writing, production and newscast delivery.
- Must possess impeccable diction and excellent pronunciation in the Spanish language.
- Social media knowledge and experience required.
- Pleasant and well-controlled voice and good timing when speaking on air.
- Must be creative, have a sharp wit and able to improvise and think quickly while on air.
- Able to read, analyze and interpret all written and oral information received.
- Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office and knowledge of Audio Software such as Adobe Audition.
SEND RESUME TO:
https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2306
UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,
WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER