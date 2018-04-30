JOB TITLE: On-Air Personality

Job Summary:

Univision Local Media is looking for a dynamic and experienced On-Air Personality for morning News on-air show. Responsible for developing and broadcasting on-air newscasts.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Write, produce, edit and broadcast relevant local, national and international news for morning drive newscast.

Produce and announce weather and traffic segments.

Record commercials and promo spots as needed.

Incorporate and edit relevant interviews and/or audios on topics covered by daily morning newscast.

Execute relevant on-air promotions and giveaways. Fulfill V-promotions requirements as instructed.

Announce station breaks, commercials, and public service announcements.

Attend promotional appearances at public or private events representing the Station.

Attend news conferences and/or activations “Live” transmissions and other events as deemed necessary.

Actively and regularly update station’s social media platforms.

Required Skills and Experience:

High School Diploma; College Degree in Journalism preferred.

At least 3 years of On-Air Radio experience.

Experience in news writing, production and newscast delivery.

Must possess impeccable diction and excellent pronunciation in the Spanish language.

Social media knowledge and experience required.

Pleasant and well-controlled voice and good timing when speaking on air.

Must be creative, have a sharp wit and able to improvise and think quickly while on air.

Able to read, analyze and interpret all written and oral information received.

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office and knowledge of Audio Software such as Adobe Audition.

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2306

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

