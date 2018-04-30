JOB OPENING DATE: April 30, 2018
JOB TITLE: On-Air Personality
JOB #18-09
Job Summary:
Univision Local Media is looking for a dynamic and experienced On-Air Personality to join our talent pool. This person must have passion for our brand, inform, entertain and engage listeners in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. Be able to act as Master of Ceremonies for public and/or private events and be a positive member of our team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Perform live broadcast show that is entertaining and informative
- Comment on music and other matters, such as weather and traffic.
- Select and prepare program content: Gather new stories, audio, and write content for the show.
- Contact and book guests.
- Interview show guests about their lives, their work, and topics of current interest.
- Discuss various topics with listeners over the telephone and accept requests from listeners.
- Coordinate games, contests, and on-air competitions. Question contestants and award prizes.
- Announce station breaks, commercials, and public service announcements.
- Record commercials for later broadcast.
- Acts as host and/or make promotional appearances at public or private events representing the Station.
- Provide commentary and conduct interviews during “Live” transmissions, and other events.
- Maintain and grow station’s ratings in assigned day part.
- Assist in the branding of the station via music, imaging, social media, and special events.
- Produce audiovisual content for digital and social media platforms, including but not limited to, Web site, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat
- Pitch segments/ideas, and work closely with supervisor
- Establish a strong and effective relationship with the station’s Sales team and clients.
- Broadcast live from remote locations.
Required Skills & Experience
- High School Diploma; College Degree preferred.
- At least 3 years of On-Air Radio experience.
- Experience with Concerts: Production, Promotion, Relations with Artists and Promoters preferred.
- Must possess impeccable diction and excellent pronunciation in the Spanish language.
- Pleasant and well-controlled voice and good timing when speaking on air.
- Must be creative, have a sharp wit and able to improvise and think quickly while on air.
- Able to read, analyze and interpret all written and oral information received.
- Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office and knowledge of Audio Software such as Adobe Audition.
- Proficiency in usage of social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc.
Desired Skills & Experience
- Recognized personality in major market(s) a plus
- Knowledge of current events.
- Ability to relate to the audience and have a strong listener interaction.
- Excellent public speaking skills and ability to interact with listeners and clients in a public setting.
- Excellent problem-solving and prioritizing skills.
- Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.
- Ability to multi-task, meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced environment.
- Skilled in operation of control board, remote broadcasting, and other related production equipment.
- Must be creative and innovative with a strong work ethic.
