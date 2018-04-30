JOB OPENING DATE: April 30, 2018

JOB TITLE: On-Air Personality

JOB #18-09

Job Summary:

Univision Local Media is looking for a dynamic and experienced On-Air Personality to join our talent pool. This person must have passion for our brand, inform, entertain and engage listeners in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. Be able to act as Master of Ceremonies for public and/or private events and be a positive member of our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform live broadcast show that is entertaining and informative

Comment on music and other matters, such as weather and traffic.

Select and prepare program content: Gather new stories, audio, and write content for the show.

Contact and book guests.

Interview show guests about their lives, their work, and topics of current interest.

Discuss various topics with listeners over the telephone and accept requests from listeners.

Coordinate games, contests, and on-air competitions. Question contestants and award prizes.

Announce station breaks, commercials, and public service announcements.

Record commercials for later broadcast.

Acts as host and/or make promotional appearances at public or private events representing the Station.

Provide commentary and conduct interviews during “Live” transmissions, and other events.

Maintain and grow station’s ratings in assigned day part.

Assist in the branding of the station via music, imaging, social media, and special events.

Produce audiovisual content for digital and social media platforms, including but not limited to, Web site, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat

Pitch segments/ideas, and work closely with supervisor

Establish a strong and effective relationship with the station’s Sales team and clients.

Broadcast live from remote locations.

Required Skills & Experience

High School Diploma; College Degree preferred.

At least 3 years of On-Air Radio experience.

Experience with Concerts: Production, Promotion, Relations with Artists and Promoters preferred.

Must possess impeccable diction and excellent pronunciation in the Spanish language.

Pleasant and well-controlled voice and good timing when speaking on air.

Must be creative, have a sharp wit and able to improvise and think quickly while on air.

Able to read, analyze and interpret all written and oral information received.

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office and knowledge of Audio Software such as Adobe Audition.

Proficiency in usage of social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc.

Desired Skills & Experience

Recognized personality in major market(s) a plus

Knowledge of current events.

Ability to relate to the audience and have a strong listener interaction.

Excellent public speaking skills and ability to interact with listeners and clients in a public setting.

Excellent problem-solving and prioritizing skills.

Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.

Ability to multi-task, meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced environment.

Skilled in operation of control board, remote broadcasting, and other related production equipment.

Must be creative and innovative with a strong work ethic.

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2307

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER