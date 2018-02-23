ON AIR PERSONALITY – MORNING DRIVE

Are you talented, creative, driven and focused? Do you have Morning show experience in The Alternative or Top 40 world? Can you create quick and compelling content? More importantly, do you have a positive attitude and can you inspire others around you? If so, then you could be the next morning show co-host at 104.3 The Shark, South Florida’s Alternative in Miami. Simply put, we’re looking for someone who lives the lifestyle, has a deep knowledge of the format or who has had it up to here with Kim and Kanye, and who wants to work in a world where new music discovery really matters. Excellent on air skills, board work, and social network skills are a must. Adobe Audition or Pro Tools skills are a plus! Apply online at Entercom.com/careers. No phone calls please.

Entercom Miami

20450 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33169