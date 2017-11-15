loading...

WAFZ FM IMMOKALEE/FORT MYERS, FLORIDA

Glades Media seeks a dynamic on-air personality to co-host afternoon drive on WAFZ FM, a Spanish-language radio in Southwest Florida. The candidate should be fully bilingual English/Spanish, have a valid driver license and at least one-POyear experience in the radio industry. The candidate should also have strong verbal and written skills in English/Spanish, be computer literate and familiar with social media platforms. Experience in Simian and Adobe Audition programs preferred. Air checks / demos should be emailed to hr@gladesmedia.com. No phone calls. Glades Media Radio Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer and has a Drug-Free work environment. (Glades Media Job Posting 135)

