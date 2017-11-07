loading...

JOB TITLE: On-Air Personality

JOB OPENING DATE: November 3, 2017

JOB# 18-01

Job Summary:

Univision Radio is seeking an On-Air Personality to join our talent pool. This person must have passion for our brand, inform, entertain and engage listeners in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. Be able to act as Master of Ceremonies for public and/or private events and be a positive member of our team.

Job Responsibilities

Maintain and grow station’s ratings in assigned day part.

Assist in the branding of the station via music, imaging, social media, and special events.

Gather new stories, audio, and write content for the show.

Produce audiovisual content for digital and social media platforms, including but not limited to, Web site, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat

Pitch segments/ideas, and work closely with the Content Director.

Establish a strong and effective relationship with the station’s Sales team and clients.

Broadcast live from remote locations.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Required Skills & Experience

Knowledge of station’s music genres: Dance, Pop, Electronic, Hip Hop, Spanish Contemporary, Tropical, American Top 40, etc.

Computer Literacy: Outlook, Word, Excel and Internet Explorer software.

Proficiency in usage of social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc.

Excellent verbal and written English/Spanish communication skills. Ability to read analyze and interpret all written and oral information received.

Minimum 1 year experience in a similar position.

Desired Skills & Experience

Recognized personality in major market(s) an advantage

Knowledge of current events.

Ability to relate to the audience and have a strong listener interaction.

Excellent public speaking skills and ability to interact with listeners and clients in a public setting.

Excellent problem-solving and prioritizing skills.

Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.

Ability to multi-task, meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced environment.

Skilled in operation of control board, remote broadcasting, and other related production equipment.

Must be creative and innovative with a strong work ethic.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL

Must be willing to submit to a background investigation

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2065

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps, products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 89 million unduplicated consumers monthly across its portfolio. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) en una empresa multimedia del más alto nivel, con 17 cadenas de televisión de señal abierta, por cable y digital; 59 estaciones de TV; 67 emisoras de radio; aplicaciones en línea y para dispositivos móviles, productos y sedes para creación de contenido. UCI se centra en ofrecer una experiencia con la marca dondequiera que esté su audiencia, alcanzando a más de 89M de consumidores mensuales en todas las plataformas. Como Compañía impulsada por una misión, UCI se centra en informar, entretener y empoderar a la comunidad hispana en los Estados Unidos.

For more information, please visit www.Univision.net.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

