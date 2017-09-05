Position: PART-TIME On Air Personality WRBQ-FM

Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, and entertaining On Air Personality for Tampa Bay’s Classic Hits Station.

Applicants must:

Have at least 3 years’ experience as an on air talent

Understand the mechanics of social media and Web posting on blogging style sites

Engage listeners through text messaging platforms and phone lines

Be reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts and day parts ( weekends and holidays )

) Be available for events and station/client/fan engagements

Knowledge in production software is a plus

Interested applicants should submit demo and resume to WRBQ Program Director:

Ted Cannarozzi at ted.cannarozzi@bbgi.com

Last Date for consideration: Open

Beasley Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer

