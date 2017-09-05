Sales Training Program- FOX
Position: PART-TIME On Air Personality WRBQ-FM
Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, and entertaining On Air Personality for Tampa Bay’s Classic Hits Station.
Applicants must:
- Have at least 3 years’ experience as an on air talent
- Understand the mechanics of social media and Web posting on blogging style sites
- Engage listeners through text messaging platforms and phone lines
- Be reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts and day parts (weekends and holidays)
- Be available for events and station/client/fan engagements
- Knowledge in production software is a plus
Interested applicants should submit demo and resume to WRBQ Program Director:
Ted Cannarozzi at ted.cannarozzi@bbgi.com
Last Date for consideration: Open
Beasley Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer