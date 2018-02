ON-AIR PERSONALITIES

Entercom Miami is looking for experienced On Air Personalities. Must have experience in the stations’ (101.5 LITE FM, 102.7 The Beach, 104.3 The Shark, 790 The Ticket) formats and have passion for the brand. Accepting resumes for both full and part time positions.

To be considered for these positions, please apply online at www.entercom.com and click on “Careers”.

Entercom Miami

20450 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33169