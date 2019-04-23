On Air/Creative Services Director – WLDI West Palm

Details:

Job Summary: Seeking On Air/Creative Services Director to entertain listeners daily and help mold the sound of the Palm Beaches' #1 Hit Music Station. WiLD 95.5. is looking for a unique, multi-talented CHR star with abilities to connect daily on-air with Palm Beach/Treasure Coast listeners plus shape and deliver creative station imaging. Responsibilities: Idea generator for station promotions and events, working directly with programming leadership to write, create, and produce station promos, imaging, and branding.

Coordinates in-house productions (voicing, writing, dubbing, and archiving of) imaging and promotional announcements.

Works with voice talent to record and edit daily and weekly long and short form programming; works with programming leadership to capture and edit audio from various sources, monitors TV shows, grabs and cleans up clips and shares with talent.

Provides creative support to sales and clients with regard to commercial and promotional announcements.

Creates material for websites, social, and other platforms for online use.

May produce trailers to promote client-sponsored events or to build station brands.

May write entries onto log to provide information on all elements aired during broadcast such as musical selections and station promotions.

May be responsible for operating control board for studios and remote programming. Regulates program timing, operates syndicated programming, and plays commercials.

Monitors the technical quality and accuracy of incoming and outgoing on-air programming from master control room.

Executes playlists for server, tape, or simulcast programming.

Assists with adjusting signal and programming content to ensure that transmission meets federally mandated broadcast standards.

Processes time-out programming for accurate play back.

Checks studio equipment for proper functioning and notifies Engineering of technical malfunctions affecting quality of the broadcast.

Screens in-coming phone calls and selectively chooses callers for On-Air Talent and talk shows

Handles emergency inserts (e.g. news updates and breaking stories, alert system tests, etc.). Qualifications Highly proficient in Adobe Audition or similar audio editing software, Nexgen and Creative

Highly proficient in operating studio equipment and audio processing equipment and software

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social media platforms.

Experience with serving and supporting a sales team

Excellent oral and written communication skills; proven writing, editing, proofreading and copy writing skills

Excellent project management skills; strong attention to detail, and high work standards

Ability to work independently while adhering to tight deadlines and schedules

Socially informed and perceptive; up-to-date and in tune with the local and national trends and/or specialized knowledge of topics/events related to on-air discussions

Pleasant, charismatic and well-controlled voice; excellent pronunciation

Well-rounded communication skills for conducting interviews

Ability to make others feel comfortable and open up on air

Excellent writing and editing skills; proficient in grammar

Proficient in media production and broadcast systems

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking Work Experience 3-5 years of work experience in Radio Production

3-5 years of on air experience in rated markets Education Bachelor's degree preferably in Marketing, Journalism or Communications helpful Location West Palm Beach, FL: 3071 Continental Drive, 33407 Position Type Regular