Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper

Position/Title:

On-Air Announcer for WTKS AMD

Details:

Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.

iHeartMedia Stations

Job Summary:

Creates, produces and announces topics on the radio, including music, entertainment, politics, news, weather, sports, traffic and other topics of interest.

Responsibilities

• Helps create and discusses on-air show topics.

• Comments on matters of interest to audience and may interview personalities and members of listening audience.

• Handles social media accounts for show to help promote and engage with audience.

• Writes and posts daily blogs on the station web site.

• Participates in promotional events.

• May be responsible for operating control board for studios and remote programming.

• May directly sell advertising space to advertisers.

• Regulates program timing, operates syndicated programming, and plays commercials.

• Monitors the technical quality and accuracy of incoming and outgoing on-air programming from master control room.

• Protects station’s license by censoring live programs and deleting words/phrases not permitted on air.

• Processes time-out programming for accurate play back.

• Checks studio equipment for proper functioning and notifies Engineering of technical malfunctions affecting quality of the broadcast.

• Handles emergency inserts (e.g. news updates and breaking stories, emergencies, alert system tests, etc.).

Qualifications

• Socially informed and perceptive; up-to-date and in tune with the local and national trends and/or specialized knowledge of topics/events related to on-air discussions

• Pleasant, charismatic and well-controlled voice; excellent pronunciation

• Well-rounded communication skills for conducting interviews

• Ability to make others feel comfortable and open up on air

• Excellent writing and editing skills; proficient in grammar

• Proficient in media production and broadcast systems

• Proficient in Microsoft Office and social networking

• May require selling skills

• May require other language proficiency, e.g., Spanish

Work Experience

• 1-2 years’ experience as an announcer in smaller market or college station environment

Education

• 4-year college degree, preferably in Communications or Broadcast Journalism

Certifications

• None required

Location

Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751

Position Type

Regular

Vacancy Type:

Part Time

Date Posted:

7/1/2019

Closing Date:

9/29/2019

City:

Maitland

State:

Florida

URL:

http://www.iHeartMediaCareers.com

Contact:

Please click here to apply for this job.

Apply Online URL:

https://iheartmedia.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/External_iHM/job/Maitland-FL/On-Air-Announcer-for-WTKS-AMD_Req18214

