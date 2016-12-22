Office Manager-Sales Assistant

Brevard’s top-rated radio station is looking for an Office Manager-Sales Assistant. This is a full-time position for a well-organized, detail-oriented individual with great multi-tasking ability. This position requires computer aptitude, knowledge of MS products, office duties and the ability to manage our monthly billing.

Our ideal candidate will demonstrate a positive, can-do attitude, excellent customer service skills, and professionalism working with all levels of management,staff, listeners, clients and vendors. The ability to work in a fast-paced environment, multi-task and demonstrate supreme customer service and time management skills are critical in this role.

Willingness to go the extra mile and the ability to successfully juggle office and customer service tasks will be key to success in this organization. Working conditions may require overtime to meet target deadlines. Previous clerical / customer service experience preferred. Big plus if you are a Florida Notary.

Benefits: Paid Vacation and sick time, Medical and Life Insurance, 401(k) Retirement Plan.

Please e-mail your resume and cover letter along with hourly/salary requirements. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Linda Esposito

HORIZON BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC

WJZT COMMUNICATIONS, LLC

5057 Turnpike Feeder Road

Fort Pierce, FL 34951

(772) 467-4329 Fax (888) 879-8711