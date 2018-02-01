|Position/Title:
Office Administrator, Sr .
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
No
Oversees the daily operations of the entire office, assisting in efficient functioning of all office processes. Core responsibilities include supporting the General Manager and the Director of Sales on all administrative functions including booking travel, expense management, assisting with presentation, event planning, etc. Acting as the liaison between Sales and our clients as well as a liaison with building management and security. Acting as the lead authority and point of contact for all employees high level requests such as moves, purchasing, hourly employee changes/requests and meeting space reservations. Provide back-up support for any other Admin staff that is out of the office. Works cooperatively with Human Resources to coordinate office wide events.
Responsible for Community Relations and Brand Ambassador for the station
Responsible for FCC compliance issues and SEC (Sarbanes-Oxley type reports) compliance issues and resolution
Working with third party vendors and coordinating office changes/requests; general office operations.
Working cooperatively with internal departments to facilitate requests; including but not limited to: meeting space, catering, event help, etc.
Purchasing of office supplies, breakroom stock, furniture, other miscellaneous office related items
Event planning and travel booking
Contract Updates and Maintenance
Budget Planning process
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
Full Time
2/1/2018
4/2/2018
Jacksonville
Florida
http://www.gannett.com
5 Year(s)
About TEGNA:
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 46 stations in 38 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and 32 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.
TEGNA, Inc.
jgerwe@tegna.com
HR