Office Administrator, Sr .

Details: Oversees the daily operations of the entire office, assisting in efficient functioning of all office processes. Core responsibilities include supporting the General Manager and the Director of Sales on all administrative functions including booking travel, expense management, assisting with presentation, event planning, etc. Acting as the liaison between Sales and our clients as well as a liaison with building management and security. Acting as the lead authority and point of contact for all employees high level requests such as moves, purchasing, hourly employee changes/requests and meeting space reservations. Provide back-up support for any other Admin staff that is out of the office. Works cooperatively with Human Resources to coordinate office wide events. In addition: Responsible for Community Relations and Brand Ambassador for the station Responsible for FCC compliance issues and SEC (Sarbanes-Oxley type reports) compliance issues and resolution Working with third party vendors and coordinating office changes/requests; general office operations. Working cooperatively with internal departments to facilitate requests; including but not limited to: meeting space, catering, event help, etc. Purchasing of office supplies, breakroom stock, furniture, other miscellaneous office related items Event planning and travel booking Contract Updates and Maintenance Budget Planning process We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.