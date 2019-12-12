WTMG-FM MAGIC 101.3 NIGHT ANNOUNCER/PROMOTIONS JOB DESCRIPTION

WTMG-FM Magic 101.3 Gainesville/Ocala, is searching for a night show announcer. Individual must be motivated, focused on content, and ready to win. Individual will be responsible for creating, producing, and executing a daily night show. Individual will also be responsible for hosting live on location remote broadcasts.

Duties include the following:

*On air host M-F 7p-12a

*On air host for weekend shifts

*Hosting/attending station events

*Representing station at various community/client events

*Recording commercial/promotional ad copy

*Producing imaging/promos

*Board operations

*Other duties to be assigned on an as needed basis

Job Requirements:

*Have a minimum of two years on-air experience

*Proficiency with NexGen and Adobe Audition, preferred but not required

*Possess strong communication skills and ability to work in a team environment

*Ability to work under pressure and deadlines

*Demonstrate excellent time management and organizational skills

*Bachelors’ Degree preferred, not required

*Ability to carry 25 pounds, and stand 1-2 hours per day or longer, if on location.

*Must successfully complete a pre-employment drug screen and background check

*Possess a valid FL Drivers’ license and be able to be insured under Company insurance

*Maintain personal auto insurance policy at all times during employment

Position is part-time, “non-exempt”, with possible full-time opportunity. Interested individuals should submit resume and aircheck to careers@marcradio.com. For more information about our company, visit Marcradiogroup.com.

Marc Radio, LLC provide equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Marc Radio, LLC complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Marc Radio, LLC expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status.