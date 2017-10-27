loading...

Newscast Producer

WWSB ABC7 in Sarasota, Florida, is looking for a Multi-Media Producer. Yes, you’ll be producing an hour-long television newscasts as part of the job, but you should come with a strong digital mindset and be able to produce content in real time across multiple platforms. A firm journalism core is required, backed up with quick and efficient writing and storytelling skills.

The ideal candidate has at least 2 years of experience writing for television and digital news outlets. A working knowledge of social media is required, and experience with a CMS is preferred. You’ll be expected to multi-task every day and craft newscasts and web stories that best represent the Suncoast community. Verbal communication skills are critical to this position, with a focus on being able to be a team player, be adaptable, be innovative, and be accountable.

Qualified applicants, apply online (Raycom Media Careers) and attach resume, news philosophy and link to your most recent work. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

