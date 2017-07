WTLV/WJXX, the TEGNA station in Jacksonville, FL, has an opening for a Newscast Director. Job responsibilities: Direct live newscasts, taped webcasts, cut-ins, local programs and commercial projects as required

Determines camera angles, lighting and set arrangement

Performs in Robotics, Master Control, Audio, Ingest Requirements: Effective interaction with a control room team from multiple departments is critical to success.

Strong leadership and organizational skills are a must.